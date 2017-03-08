Netherlands name squad for Italy

By Football Italia staff

Danny Blind has named his Netherlands squad to face Italy on March 28, including Stefan de Vrij and Kevin Strootman.

The Azzurri face the Oranje at the end of the month, following the World Cup qualifier with Albania on March 24.

Lazio’s Wesley Hoedt has been given his first call-up, and will be joined in the squad by his teammate De Vrij.

Strootman is also named among Blind’s call-ups, while Serie A fans will be familiar with ex-Inter star Wesley Sneijder and former Atalanta man Marten de Roon.

Netherlands squad to face Italy:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen [Barcelona], Tim Krul [AZ], Jeroen Zoet [PSV], Michel Vorm [Tottenham]

Defenders: Daley Blind [Manchester United], Wesley Hoedt, Stefan de Vrij [Lazio], Rick Karsdorp [Feyenoord], Bruno Martins Indi [Stoke], Joël Veltman [Ajax]

Midfielders: Leroy Fer [Swansea], Davy Klaassen [Ajax], Davy Pröpper, Bart Ramselaar [PSV], Kevin Strootman [Roma], Marten de Roon [Middlesbrough], Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena [Feyenoord], Georginio Wijnaldum [Liverpool]

Forwards: Steven Berghuis [Feyenoord], Memphis Depay [Lyon], Bas Dost [Sporting], Jeremain Lens [Fenerbahçe], Vincent Janssen [Tottenham], Luuk de Jong [PSV], Arjen Robben [Bayern Munich], Quincy Promes [Spartak]

