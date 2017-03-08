NEWS
Wednesday March 8 2017
Netherlands name squad for Italy
By Football Italia staff

Danny Blind has named his Netherlands squad to face Italy on March 28, including Stefan de Vrij and Kevin Strootman.

The Azzurri face the Oranje at the end of the month, following the World Cup qualifier with Albania on March 24.

Lazio’s Wesley Hoedt has been given his first call-up, and will be joined in the squad by his teammate De Vrij.

Strootman is also named among Blind’s call-ups, while Serie A fans will be familiar with ex-Inter star Wesley Sneijder and former Atalanta man Marten de Roon.

Netherlands squad to face Italy:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen [Barcelona], Tim Krul [AZ], Jeroen Zoet [PSV], Michel Vorm [Tottenham]

Defenders: Daley Blind [Manchester United], Wesley Hoedt, Stefan de Vrij [Lazio], Rick Karsdorp [Feyenoord], Bruno Martins Indi [Stoke], Joël Veltman [Ajax]

Midfielders: Leroy Fer [Swansea], Davy Klaassen [Ajax], Davy Pröpper, Bart Ramselaar [PSV], Kevin Strootman [Roma], Marten de Roon [Middlesbrough], Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena [Feyenoord], Georginio Wijnaldum [Liverpool]

Forwards: Steven Berghuis [Feyenoord], Memphis Depay [Lyon], Bas Dost [Sporting], Jeremain Lens [Fenerbahçe], Vincent Janssen [Tottenham], Luuk de Jong [PSV], Arjen Robben [Bayern Munich], Quincy Promes [Spartak]

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies