Gasperini: ‘No Inter resentment’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini insists he has “no resentment” toward Inter, despite his sacking.

The tactician was appointed by the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2011, but was given his marching orders after just five games, having lost four of them.

“I have no resentment regarding my short time at Inter,” Gasperini told Sky, as he prepares to take the Orobici to San Siro this weekend.

“Things have changed a lot, they have new ownership now [Suning Group], they’ll be a very good ownership and they want to take Inter back to the highest levels.

“It’s something very important for our football.”

Gasperini also looked ahead to this weekend’s game.

“Inter are a strong team with good players. With Pioli they’ve been organised, they’re getting important results, it’s a difficult game.

“It’s an important head-to-head, but not a decisive one because there’s still a long way to go. But it’s important for both teams, without a doubt.

“It’s not a game against Inter, it’s a game for Atalanta to try and cap a good season, and it would be nice to do that with a result at San Siro.”

