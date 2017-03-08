‘Sosa cut wages to join Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Adriano Galliani reveals Jose Sosa “gave up a lot of money just to come to Milan”.

The midfielder signed for the Rossoneri from Besiktas in the summer for a €7.5m fee, one of the few transfers conducted int he window.

“I’m happy with Jose Sosa,” Galliani told Milan TV.

“I’ll tell you an anecdote: in July I met Nicholas Gancikoff for dinner and we both wanted Sosa. Then [Vincenzo] Montella had his list of targets and he was on there too.

“That’s the story of his arrival at Milan. Then we started dealing with Besiktas, they didn’t want to let him go but because the lad wanted us he pushed to join Milan at all costs.

“I remember the lad since the 2008 Olympics, he won the gold with [Lionel] Messi and a wonderful team. I’ve liked him since then, but I was following him since Estudiantes.

“Thinking of Jose there are so many things I could say. For example, we could talk about a lad who was playing a Champions League final against [Carlo] Ancelotti’s Real Madrid three years ago.

“He wanted Milan very much. A lot of people kiss the badge, that’s easy, but in this case the lad gave up a lot of money just to come to Milan.

“He gave up a huge chunk of his salary, he paid just to come here.”

