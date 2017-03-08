UEFA open Napoli investigation

By Football Italia staff

UEFA have opened an investigation into the conduct of Napoli fans during last night’s defeat to Real Madrid.

The Partenopei fans packed-out San Paolo for hours before kick-off, generating an electrifying atmosphere even if their side ultimately lost 3-1.

However, it has today been confirmed that UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings for alleged use of laser pointers, the throwing of objects and the use of fireworks.

Bayern Munich are also being investigated for the throwing of objects, while Arsenal could be rapped for a fan encroaching on the pitch.

The ruling will be made on March 23 by the disciplinary committee.

