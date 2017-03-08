NEWS
Wednesday March 8 2017
Galliani: ‘Juventus game crucial for Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani admits Friday’s Juventus game is “a crucial match”.

The Rossoneri face the Serie A leaders in Turin, having failed to win at Juventus Stadium since it was opened.

“It’s a crucial match for our season,” Galliani told reporters outside a team dinner at Kaimano restaurant.

“It’s a fixture which holds so many memories, from the one we won with a goal from [Ruud] Gullit to  the unforgettable Champions League final in Manchester.

“Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain? I spoke to Ariedo Braida today and someone from PSG, but I can’t make predictions, I’ve never even played the pools.”

