Chelsea, Dortmund scout Schick

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund scouts will watch Sampdoria’s Patrik Schick this weekend, reports suggest.

The Czech striker has impressed for the Blucerchiati this season, scoring nine times in all competitions, despite just six starts.

According to Sky Italia, Saturday’s Derby della Lanterna against Genoa will see two of Europe’s biggest clubs scout the 21-year-old.

It's thought both Chelsea and Dortmund will send scouts to watch Schick, as well as the Grifone’s Giovanni Simeone.

