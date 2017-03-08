CL: PSG collapse at Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona overcame a 4-0 first leg deficit and an away goal, thrashing Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana looked to be out of the tie after the first leg at Parc des Princes, but an early Luis Suarez goal gave them hope.

An own goal from Layvin Kurzawa and a Lionel Messi penalty meant a remarkable comeback was on the cards, but Edinson Cavani looked to have put the game to bed.

However, Neymar struck in the 88th and 91st minutes to set up a grandstand finish and Sergi Roberto sent the Barça fans into raptures with a last-minute goal to win the tie.

In tonight’s other tie, Borussia Dortmund also overturned a first leg defeat, easing past Benfica 4-1 on aggregate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick, with Christian Pulisic also getting on the scoresheet.

Juventus look to complete the job in the second leg of their Last 16 tie against Porto on Tuesday, with the Bianconeri leading 2-0 after the match in Portugal.

Elsewhere next week, Leicester City trail 1-2 as they welcome Sevilla, Manchester City defend a 5-3 lead at Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen look to overturn a 2-4 aggregate scoreline at Atletico Madrid.

