Post new comment

The Derby della Lanterna is a battle for city supremacy, but precious little else thanks to the lack of ambition at these clubs, writes Susy Campanale .

Genoa and Sampdoria have everything it takes to be powerhouses in Italian football. They share one of the only stadiums in the Peninsula truly built for football, so no running track and a magnificent atmosphere guaranteed. There are committed fans and name recognition outside of Italy thanks to their Scudetto-winning past. The scouting networks must be good, as they have both found future stars and helped revitalise the careers of players who had lost their way.

The Derby della Lanterna should be a yearly battle for European qualification. So why is it so often, as again this weekend, a game whose result is only of interest for city bragging rights? What are the football odds on any of this changing in the near future?

Presidents Enrico Preziosi and Massimo Ferrero have made it clear their aim is mid-table mediocrity and no more. The moment their teams ensure Serie A safety, the shop door opens and their best merchandise is swiftly sold to the highest bidder. Genoa are particularly guilty of this, as not only are they a selling club every summer, they go so far as to give away their best players every January. Each year the poor Coach has to spend months forming a new unit out of a transformed side, inevitably with weaker players brought in as replacements or six-month loans who will find their confidence only to leave the Grifone in the lurch again.

Leonardo Pavoletti and Tomas Rincon were their best performers over the last year, so naturally Genoa sold them mid-season to Napoli and Juventus respectively. Coach Ivan Juric was fired and fans naturally angry, because they knew there was only so much he could do with a severely-weakened squad. President Preziosi can’t very well sack himself, nor would he even consider stepping down.

At least Preziosi is honest about Genoa’s complete lack of ambition. Ferrero talks a big talk, complete with rambling television interviews where he seems to be permanently on the wrong side of sozzled - he probably isn’t drunk, he just has the temperament of someone who imbibed several shots of tequila. Wearing his tie around his head like an office worker at karaoke night doesn’t help. Ferrero claims Samp are raising the bar and pushing for Europe, but he too sells his best players and has no intention of keeping them. He pretends to drive a hard bargain with contract renegotiations so he can then blame the player and agent for wanting to leave Sampdoria for a bigger club.

Just look at the names that have gone through these clubs in recent years: Mauro Icardi, Diego Perotti, Eder, Thiago Motta, Manolo Gabbiadini, Cristian Ansaldi, Roberto Soriano, Andrea Bertolacci and Joaquin Correa.

Genoa and Sampdoria have such passionate fans, so many resources at their disposal and decent youth academies. They ought to be up there fighting for a top six finish on a regular basis. If Atalanta can do it with their extremely limited budget and fanbase, there can be no excuse for the lack of ambition at Marassi.

