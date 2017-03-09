Montella: ‘I’d like Premier League’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella would work abroad, and admits he likes London in particular.

The Rossoneri boss has been praised for his work with a young squad this season, and was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport if he’d consider working abroad.

“I’d have no difficulty doing that, I think it enriches you,” Montella replied.

“Certain Leagues and certain cities I like more than others: London for example…

“The best [Coach] I had was [Luciano] Spalletti, he could have played me more but he opened my mind.”

Montella was also asked about Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli, two of his Diavolo young guns.

“Gigio is the more mature. Locatelli has so far performed really well, especially when you consider the relationship between his role and the age he is.

“A slight decline is normal, the important thing is not to undermine his inner certainty, in certain phases it’s better if you’re exalted for everything you do.

“He has great balance, he could possibly even play in the middle of a three-man defence.

“[Davide] Calabria will also make his contribution. All winning teams in history have relied on a group of players from the youth system. Maybe that’s a reason the fans have always been behind us.

“Among the other youngsters I see [Alessio] Romagnoli who has grown on the job, [Mario] Pasalic is the prototype of the modern midfielder. [Gerard] Deulofeu has impressed me with the speed with which he’s integrated, without forgetting Suso.

“M’Baye Niang? Like [Mario] Balotelli he has enormous potential, with his characteristics he’s perhaps more suited to English football. He’s worked a lot, though sometimes not in the right way.

“Maybe he’ll come back stronger.”

Finally, the former striker was asked about Francesco Totti, with whom he won the Scudetto at Roma in 2001.

“If I were his confidant, I’d have ‘forced’ him to quit last year,” Montella admitted.

“It would have been perfect. But I also understand his desire to keep giving emotions.”

