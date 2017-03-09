Montella: ‘Milan still underdogs’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists his Milan are still underdogs against Juventus - “they’re almost unbeatable”.

The Rossoneri have beaten the Old Lady in both Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana this season, but the Coach is still keen to dampen expectations.

“Of course we’re not undervalued anymore,” Montella acknowledged in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But they’re almost unbeatable, as the League shows. It will be a key game, decided on approach, interpretation and competitive spirit which, in our case, will have to be above average.

“We’ve had our two best moments of the season against Juve, in Doha and in the first game of the season. This time the result will be even more crucial for the table.

“Juventus’ formation? When you have attacking players who also sacrifice themselves in defence it’s even more complicated for the opponent.

“They’ve put in more attackers and maintained the same balance. Allegri has surprised me with his bravery and courage: if you consider that there aren’t many replacements - aside from [Marko] Pjaca - the new system might seem like a stretch.

“Without [Juan] Cuadrado maybe we could expect one less attacker and doubling-up on one side.”

Montella was then asked whether he would ever consider sitting on the Bianconeri bench.

“A professional doesn’t rule out anything at the start of their career, so why not? Maybe Coaching Lazio would be more complicated, since in Roma I have a house in the other part of the city…

“When I was 17 there was talk of interest from Juventus, I was young and promising. Then I got injured and the interest was never firmed-up.

“Will I stay at Milan for a long time? I’d like to. The important thing is to have the opportunity to grow together, I want to help the team improve and keep winning, everything depends on sharing objectives and being able to renew.

“It’s not a question if staying for a year, three, give 10 or even of opening or closing a cycle. That’s all theory, if you have a common purpose you can start from the same place.

“I had a contract with Fiorentina, my family and I were happy, but I felt it was time to stop.”

