Schick: ‘England? Why not…’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick calls the Premier League “the best in the world” amid Chelsea links.

It was reported last night that the Blues will scout the Czech forward in this weekend’s derby with Genoa, and the 21-year-old is open to moving to England one day.

“The Premier League? Why not,” Schick said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s the best League in the world and above all the most balanced. Who knows, but right now I’m at Sampdoria.”

Schick was named by Antonio Cassano as the best player he’d ever seen at Sampdoria, how did that feel?

“To be honest, he told me in person. The first day of pre-season I was watching him but I didn’t have the courage to speak to him because, well, he’s Cassano.

“Then after a few months he came up to me and said: ‘You know you’re really good?’.

“Scoring against Juventus and Roma? I like to raise the level in the hardest games, that’s the talent that separates a normal striker from a great one.

“In Italy the defenders are better than in the Czech Republic, and the football is faster and more tactical. It wasn’t just granted that I’d adapt easily.

“Living by the sea? It changes everything. Prague is a capital city, there are opportunities which there aren’t here. But when you wake up and see the sea. Well…”

The youngster was then asked about Saturday’s Derby della Lanterna. “I know that Genoa-Samp is the game of the year, the fans haven’t failed to remind us!” Schick confirmed.

“I’m calm, and it doesn’t scare me that we’re [notionally] away from home. Our fans will push us.”

