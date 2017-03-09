Verratti: ‘Barça thought it was over’

By Football Italia staff

Italian international Marco Verratti reveals even Barcelona’s players thought last night’s PSG game was over.

The French side were defending a 4-0 lead from the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, and looked to have killed the tie with an away goal to make it 3-1 on the night.

However, the Blaugrana scored three times after the 88th minute to complete the most unlikely of comebacks.

“Barça deserved to qualify,” Verratti sighed, speaking to L’Équipe.

“It was difficult for us to play, to make passes, they pressed us too much in the first half. In the second half we started to play better.

“We understood when we conceded the third goal that we had to play, we couldn’t just wait for it to finish like that.

“With the goal from Edi [Edinson Cavani], we got some calm. I spoke to the Barça players and they told me it was over.

“Conceding three goals in five minutes… I can’t explain it, it’s football. This is a game I’ll never forget. I hope it will serve as a lesson for everyone.

“Now we’re going through a difficult time. There will be others, we need to find the strength to get our heads up. We have to be men.

“We’re all sad, we lost 6-1 and it’s not because of the referee. Primarily it’s us who are responsible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.