Thursday March 9 2017
English interest in Mertens?
By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens' Napoli renewal talks have stalled amid interest from England, according to reports.

The Belgian has been converted to a striker this season, scoring 23 goals for the Partenopei across all competitions.

Contract talks have been ongoing for some time, but so far the 29-year-old has not put pen to paper.

Now Il Mattino is reporting that representatives from one of the Manchester clubs met with Martens in Naples yesterday.

The player’s entourage has denied those claims, and it’s not clear if the alleged emissaries were from United or City.

However, if there is interest from abroad it could potentially affect Mertens' long-term future at San Paolo.

