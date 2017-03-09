Ghezzal: ‘Totti an inspiration’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon’s Rachid Ghezzal admits it’s “impossible not to be inspired” by Roma captain Francesco Totti.

The Giallorossi are in France to face the Ligue 1 side tonight in the first leg of their Europa League Last 16 tie, and the OL winger spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Totti? I never had idols, but it’s impossible not to be inspired by a player like him,” Ghezzal said.

“As children we dreamed of becoming professionals, but also of facing legends of his calibre. This year, after [Gianluigi] Buffon I’ll face Totti. I feel lucky.”

Ghezzal also discussed tonight’s first leg, and admits the Lupi are favourites to progress.

“Roma are a very strong squad, they start as favourites but it will be 50-50 on the pitch.

“We had two matches against Juventus in the Champions League to tell us we’re not far off, it’ll take a Champions League performance.

“Roma are very strong tactically, but that’s typical of teams with Italian Coaches. Just look at how [Antonio] Conte has transformed Chelsea, and Italy at the European Championships.

“Roma have a good defence, [Edin] Dzeko has scored a bucketload and [Mohamed] Salah can hurt anyone with his pace.

“We’ll need to be compact and stay focused, we have our own quality with [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Corentin] Tolisso.”

