Garcia: ‘France should see Totti’

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma Coach Rudi Garcia hopes French fans get to see Francesco Totti against Lyon tonight.

The Marseille boss spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Giallorossi, so will be taking a keen interest when they face OL in the Europa League tonight.

“I hope the French fans get the opportunity to see Francesco Totti live, the eternal player of the eternal city,” Garcia told Corriere della Sera.

“Who am I supporting? I’m French, I can’t wish for a foreign team to win, we need points in the UEFA coefficient. I have Roma in my heart though

“All I can say is: may the best team win.”

