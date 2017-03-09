SES provides proof of funding

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Sino-Europe Sport have provided documents proving they have the funds to buy Milan.

A takeover has been delayed several times, with the latest deadline of March 3 passing without the closing being completed.

However, Corriere della Sera reports that Fininvest and Unicredit have received documents proving the funds are available, and that they are not from an illicit source.

The documents must comply with anti-money laundering standards, and it appears the provenance of the money is genuine.

It’s believed another €100m deposit will be paid either tomorrow or at the start of next week, at which point a new contract will be drawn up for the closing.

