Gomez: ‘I was close to Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta captain Papu Gomez reveals “it was all done” with Inter in 2013, but the transfer collapsed suddenly.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has been a key man in the Orobici’s European charge this season, and was interviewed ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Nerazzurri.

“A move to Inter? It was all done,” Gomez told Corriere dello Sport.

“[Andrea] Stramaccioni wanted me, there was agreement on everything but it got sent away and then… poof.

“Could I join Diego Simeone at Inter? You never know what could happen in life. Cholo coached me at San Lorenzo and Catania, and I still have four or give years at a high level…”

Gomez then spoke about this weekend’s fixture, and believes Atalanta have to believe they can win at San Siro.

“In the past, if Atalanta got 0 points against Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter it would be considered almost normal, but now we have to play almost on par with the big teams.

“At the moment we can beat almost any team in Serie A, and we want to battle with Milan, Inter and Lazio to get into Europe.

“This Sunday will be a head-to-head clash, but it’s not a decisive match because there’s a long way to go.”

