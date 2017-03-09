Montella: ‘Juventus not a final but...’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella says tomorrow’s Juventus game “won’t be a final, but the attitude must be that of a final”.

The Rossoneri haven’t won at Juventus Stadium since it was opened in 2011, and are looking to break that curse tomorrow night. Click here for a match preview.

“It won’t be a final, but the attitude must be that of a final,” Montella noted in his pre-match Press conference.

“It’s an almost prohibitive challenge to play Juventus at their home, but we want to win.

“They’re a very strong team who deal well with situations within the game. This is a Juve which knows how to win, but they can be beaten.

“The important thing is to play without fear, otherwise we’d have no hope. Three points against Juventus count for the same as three points with Chievo, though it would help us get closer to the top of the table.

“They might change on a tactical level, compared to recent games. Allegri has done really well, getting positive results. We know everything about them, and vice-versa they about us.

“Will they be distracted by competing for three competitions? They’re used to it, and they’ll feed on it. I don’t think they’ll be distracted by the Champions League.

“If I could give them some advice, I’d say they should focus on the Champions League, since they’ve almost won the Scudetto!”

With Inter and Atalanta meeting on Sunday, one or both will drop points in the European race.

“I don’t think there’s much difference between the teams, it’s a story which will be resolved on the final day. Atalanta can fight to the end and will have to be balanced in these 11 rounds.

“I still offer compliments to Atalanta, I admire them and they’re a beautiful advert for calcio.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.