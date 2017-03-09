Montella: ‘Suso could play’

By Football Italia staff

Suso is in the running to face Juventus, says Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella - “we’ll see today and tomorrow”.

The Spaniard has been struggling with injury, and would be a big loss to the Rossoneri after his performance in the Supercoppa Italiana.

“There’s optimism, he took part in some of training yesterday,” Montella told reporters in his pre-match Press conference.

“I have some doubts about the team. [Manuel] Locatelli has a fever. In my head I have 14 starters.

“Giacomo Bonaventura? I don’t like hiding behind things I can’t control. It’s regrettable that he can’t be there, because he’s important.

“Gerard Deulofeu? He has a style of play which comes close to what we want to do. He’s a player who knows football, but he has to improve in the final third, given the potential he has.”

