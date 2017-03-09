Allegri: ‘Scudetto not over’

Max Allegri urges Juventus to take Barcelona’s comeback as evidence that “the League isn’t over”.

The Bianconeri have an eight point advantage at the top of the table with 11 games to play, putting them in pole position for their sixth Scudetto in a row.

“Barcelona? Firstly, it was a great night of football,” Allegri said in his Press conference ahead of the Milan game.

“It was a beautiful evening of football which I think will remain in the annals of football history, because I don’t think any team has ever pulled off such a good comeback.

“It wasn’t easy for them, it was a good and very intense game. It wasn’t great technically, compared to what Barcelona have always shown the world, but that’s why football is beautiful. It’s strange, there are situations no-one can predict.

“Above all that should make us understand and reflect that on Tuesday we have a game [against Porto] where we have a two-goal lead, we have an eight point lead but the League is not over.

“So we have to take things one game at a time, without looking at what might happen in there months. Tomorrow there’s a game between Juventus and Milan.

“Milan are coming off two positive results, they’re a team which never dies, they’re sly, they can seem to be out of a game but they have great speed and technique. Aside from that, it’s always Juventus-Milan.

“Despite the gap in points there has been in recent seasons, games between Juventus and Milan have always been close.”

And having Barcelona in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League?

“Barcelona… with all due respect to Paris Saint-Germain, to have them in the Quarter-Finals… we still have to get there, by the way… but still, to have them in the Quarter-Finals isn’t pleasing.

“Something like what happened to Barcelona in Paris, where they lost 4-0, doesn’t happen every year, or even every five years.

“So it’s normal that now Barcelona are favourites to win the Champions League along with Bayern [Munich] and Real Madrid.”

