Allegri: ‘Benatia likely to face Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals Medhi Benatia is likely to partner Leonardo Bonucci against Milan.

The Rossoneri visit Turin tomorrow night, and the hosts will make at least two enforced changes. Click here for a match preview.

“[Giorgio] Chiellini definitely won’t play,” Allegri confirmed in his pre-match Press conference.

"it's certain Chiellini won't play tomorrow. We'll see against Porto, but it's very difficult.

“Bonucci will play, then one of [Daniele] Rugani, Benatia or Barzagli, with Benatia a little ahead of the other two.

“Will Marko Pjaca replace Juan Cuadrado? I honestly haven’t decided, I’ll assess whether to play Pjaca today in the last training session, if he’s on the bench I’ll play with an extra midfielder.

“I have a few things to assess today. After today I’ll have much clearer ideas and then I’ll decide definitively.

“Could Milan spring a tactical surprise? I don’t know how [Vincenzo] Montella will play, but his style of play is pretty well outlined.

“What could change is those interpreting it. You can play with the same system, but if you change the interpreters than the characteristics of the players can also change.

“Right now they don’t have [Giacomo] Bonaventura, but they have a different player like [Gerard] Deulofeu who is very good in one-on-ones, in opening up games.

“They also have physical players in midfield, so it will be a very difficult game.”

Allegri was then asked whether he was satisfied after the draw with Udinese, which nonetheless allowed Juve to move a further point clear at the top.

“It’s not ok, because we played a bad game in Udine. I was convinced that we could come out of a bad game, but we had to come out with a win.

“We accept the draw, we gained a point on Roma but we know it’s a long season with 11 games still to go.

“There are head-to-head games, many wins to be achieved, so tomorrow we have to tough physically and technically, and above all bring home three points, because victory tomorrow would mean one game less to the Scudetto.

“As for mental and physical fatigue, first of all we’re coming off 10 games where Juventus have won 10 in a row.

“We played Atalanta, Milan, Napoli in the Coppa Italia; we had the match with Porto, the one with Inter, we had Sassuolo, Lazio, Fiorentina. We had an important period where the team responded well.

“There can be a game where you play less well and it seems like you’re tired, but that’s not the case as the team is in excellent condition.

“We played a bad game, and these are the most important matches of the season because you have to bring home three points when you’re not playing well.

“The lads were a bit lucky, because in the end we got a point which allowed us to increase our advantage over Roma, though there’s still a very long way to go.

“You can’t play 38 games well and on the same level, there are games where you’ll have to win while playing poorly. And it’s difficult to play well against Udinese in Udine.

“Udinese were coming off three defeats, they had a week to prepare so they had plenty of motivation. Juventus came to town and it was the right time to play a physical, pressing game the way they did.

“We needed to have a bit more patience when we got to 1-1, we still had 35 minutes to win it.”

