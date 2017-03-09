Massa to ref Juventus-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Davide Massa has been announced as the referee for tomorrow night’s Juventus-Milan game.

The two sides meet in Turin tomorrow night, with the Bianconeri looking to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points, at least temporarily. Click here for a match preview.

Today the AIA has announced that Massa will take charge of the match, having last refereed Juve in their 2-0 win over Lazio.

His last experience with the Diavolo was the 0-0 draw with Atalanta in December.

Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will be the man in the middle as Inter welcome Atalanta, while Gianluca Rocchi runs the rule over Palermo-Roma.

Serie A Week 28 referees:

Chievo-Empoli - Piero Giacomelli

Fiorentina-Cagliari - Claudio Gavillucci

Genoa-Sampdoria - Daniele Orsato

Inter-Atalanta - Massimiliano Irrati

Juventus-Milan - Davide Massa

Lazio-Torino - Paolo Mazzoleni

Napoli-Crotone - Maurizio Mariani

Palermo-Roma - Gianluca Rocchi

Pescara-Udinese - Domenico Celi

Sassuolo-Bologna - Paolo Valeri

