Davide Massa has been announced as the referee for tomorrow night’s Juventus-Milan game.
The two sides meet in Turin tomorrow night, with the Bianconeri looking to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points, at least temporarily. Click here for a match preview.
Today the AIA has announced that Massa will take charge of the match, having last refereed Juve in their 2-0 win over Lazio.
His last experience with the Diavolo was the 0-0 draw with Atalanta in December.
Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will be the man in the middle as Inter welcome Atalanta, while Gianluca Rocchi runs the rule over Palermo-Roma.
Serie A Week 28 referees:
Chievo-Empoli - Piero Giacomelli
Fiorentina-Cagliari - Claudio Gavillucci
Genoa-Sampdoria - Daniele Orsato
Inter-Atalanta - Massimiliano Irrati
Juventus-Milan - Davide Massa
Lazio-Torino - Paolo Mazzoleni
Napoli-Crotone - Maurizio Mariani
Palermo-Roma - Gianluca Rocchi
Pescara-Udinese - Domenico Celi
Sassuolo-Bologna - Paolo Valeri
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.