Spalletti: ‘Roma, accommodate Totti’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti believes “Francesco Totti has to play as long as he feels the urge” and Roma must “respond to his wishes”.

The Giallorossi Coach caused a stir earlier this season when he claimed he would leave if the captain wasn’t offered a new contract, and he has explained his statement to L’Équipe.

“I said it because, at one point, some people realised that the extension of his contract was slow to arrive and began to write that I wanted to push him into retirement,” Spalletti said.

“That’s completely wrong. On the contrary, I think Francesco has to play as long as he feels the urge. And the club must be content to respond to his wishes.

“If they don’t, I’ll go.

“What is he like? To still have Totti after all these years offers a notable advantage: when he comes onto the pitch, he creates a special atmosphere right away.

“It’s thanks to all the grandiose things that Francesco has done throughout his career that he exerts such magnetism.

“Totti is unique, he is absolute!”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.