Thursday March 9 2017
Hoedt: ‘I can still improve’
By Football Italia staff

Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt knows “I haven’t done anything yet, there’s still room for improvement”.

The 23-year-old looked set to leave the Biancocelesti in January, but has become a crucial part of Simone Inzaghi’s team, and this week won his first call-up for the Netherlands.

“My thoughts are with Lazio first and foremost, then we’ll see what happens with Holland,” Hoedt told reporters after a visit to a local school.

“[Stefan] De Vrij is very strong, one of the best in Europe, but I’ve grown a lot thanks to his help. We play well together.

“Could I have left in January? I have a contract with Lazio, my mind was always here. Even when I wasn’t playing I worked hard, and now my chance has come along.

“I haven’t done anything yet though, I still have room for improvement.”

