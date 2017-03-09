Medel in doubt for Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel pulled out early from Inter training, so he’s a doubt for Sunday’s Atalanta game.

The Orobici visit San Siro at 14.00 UK time, in what could be a crucial match in the race for European places.

However, the Nerazzurri are sweating on the fitness of Medel, as Sky reports that the Chilean pulled out of training early this afternoon.

It’s not yet clear how serious the injury is, but the 29-year-old will be evaluated ahead of the game at the weekend.

It’s expected that Jeison Murillo will return for the match in any case, in order to counter the pace of Alejandro Gomez.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.