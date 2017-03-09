Juventus scout Tolisso tonight?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Juventus scouts will be in attendance at tonight’s Lyon-Roma game in the Europa League.

The Giallorossi face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of their Europa League Last 16 tie later today, but Tuttosport believes they won’t be the only Italian club in attendance.

Juve are known to be interested in Tolisso, and the newspaper believes scouts will be present at Parc OL to further assess the midfielder.

However, it’s not just the 22-year-old who has caught the Old Lady’s eye, as Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir will also be assessed.

