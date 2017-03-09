NEWS
Agent: 'Hart has many options'
By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart’s agent confirms Manchester City “have not discussed” his future yet amid reports of a Torino extension. “There will be lots of options open.”

The goalkeeper is in Turin on loan this season and has rediscovered his confidence after a shaky time for club and country.

There were rumours in the English media today that Manchester City could let Hart stay at Torino if it gave them an option on €100m-rated striker Andrea Belotti.

“(His future) is not something we've discussed with Manchester City,” representative Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports UK.

“There are plenty of conversations to be had with them but there will be lots of options open to Joe because he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

