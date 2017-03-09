Pioli 'accustomed' to Inter rumours

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is “accustomed to rumours” about Diego Simeone or Antonio Conte taking his job at Inter next season, said his agent.

The Coach was only appointed on November 8, but despite turning their campaign around in Serie A, his position remains the subject of daily gossip in the Italian papers.

“Stefano is not thinking about the future, and in this sense he is not worried,” agent Bruno Satin told FCInterNews.

“He is concentrated on the present and on his objective in this current campaign. It’s true the rumours keep coming, but the Coach is accustomed to this sort of thing. It’s part of the game, he’s been in football for a lifetime and knows what it involves when you are Coach of an important club like Inter.

“It’s all perfectly normal. Just look at Juventus: they are winning and dominating in Italy for years, yet they talk about the Coach leaving at the end of the season. I repeat, Stefano is not worried about next year.

“We speak regularly and I continue to see him very, very fired up for this Inter adventure.

“It’s true the disappointment over the defeat to Roma was big, but the objectives have not changed – they are still targeting a Champions League place.

“It certainly won’t be easy, but the squad is competitive and has everything required to achieve this target.”

