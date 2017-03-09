Ibarbo heading to Japan?

By Football Italia staff

Victor Ibarbo could be on the move yet again, as the striker who joined Cagliari in January is in advanced talks with Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

Still only 26 years old, the Colombian arrived in Sardinia on transfer deadline day after his loan with Panathinaikos was cut short.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ibarbo is already in advanced talks with Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

Their Coach is former Cagliari tactician Massimo Ficcadenti.

The forward managed just three appearances for a grand total of 35 minutes in Serie A with Cagliari this season.

His career has been one long journey since leaving Cagliari for Roma in February 2015, going through Watford, Atletico Nacional, Panathinaikos and back to Sardinia.

