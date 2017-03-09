Suso starts, Romagnoli switches?

By Football Italia staff

Suso and Luca Antonelli are in the Milan squad to face Juventus tomorrow night, although Alessio Romagnoli was tested as a left-back.

It kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Coach Vincenzo Montella said Suso has a good chance of featuring, as he is recovering well from injury, but needs a last-minute fitness test.

The Spaniard was used in training today for a 4-3-3 system alongside Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu.

If Suso can’t make it, then Lucas Ocampos will take his place.

The real news is that Romagnoli was moved to left-back, leaving space for Gabriel Paletta and Cristian Zapata in the centre, Mattia De Sciglio on the right.

Andrea Bertolacci looks set to get the nod in midfield with Jose Ernesto Sosa and Mario Pasalic.

Antonelli is back in the squad after an injury lay-off, but Ignazio Abate, Jack Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are still absent.

Keisuke Honda is left out completely, fuelling reports of an imminent move abroad, but more realistically it's due to a bruise he suffered in training.

Milan squad for Juventus: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata; Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.