Chiellini out of Juventus-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado are out of the Juventus squad hosting Milan tomorrow evening.

It kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Colombian winger Cuadrado is suspended and should be replaced in the line-up by Marko Pjaca.

There had been reports Chiellini would not recover in time from a muscular problem and he is not even in the squad.

Neither is Stefano Sturaro, as the midfielder continues to nurse his injury.

Juventus squad for Milan: Buffon, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Audero, Kean

