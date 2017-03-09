NEWS
Thursday March 9 2017
Chiellini out of Juventus-Milan
By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado are out of the Juventus squad hosting Milan tomorrow evening.

It kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Colombian winger Cuadrado is suspended and should be replaced in the line-up by Marko Pjaca.

There had been reports Chiellini would not recover in time from a muscular problem and he is not even in the squad.

Neither is Stefano Sturaro, as the midfielder continues to nurse his injury.

Juventus squad for Milan: Buffon, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Audero, Kean

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies