Joao Mario: 'Inter believe in third place'

By Football Italia staff

Joao Mario assures “Inter really believe in third place and cannot let Napoli get away” ahead of their clash with Atalanta.

It’s head-to-head between fifth and sixth on Sunday afternoon at San Siro.

“On Sunday we can give Inter a great birthday present,” Joao Mario told Mediaset Premium on the 109th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

“We want to win. We know what we’ve done so far and want to recover lost ground. Atalanta are a tough side to face, but we are playing on home turf and we are Inter.

“We really believe in third place and are working towards this. We cannot let Napoli get away.”

Napoli are in the third and final Champions League qualifying spot on 57 points, followed by Lazio on 53, Atalanta 52, Inter 51 and Milan on 50.

