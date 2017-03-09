NEWS
Thursday March 9 2017
Roma and Dortmund track Linetty
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Borussia Dortmund are believed to be keeping track of Sampdoria midfielder Karol Linetty.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Poland international has attracted interest from numerous European clubs.

At the top of the list are Roma and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Only turning 22 last month, the midfielder already has one goal in 13 senior caps for his country.

This is his debut Serie A season following a €3.2m move from Lech Poznan over the summer.

He has impressed with four assists in 28 competitive appearances for Sampdoria between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

