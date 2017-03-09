Verratti: Juve or Bayern?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus or Bayern Munich are the likeliest candidates if Marco Verratti decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain, claims Mediaset Premium.

The Italy international had said he wanted to remain at the Parc des Princes and make his Champions League dream come true, but that was before last night’s exceptional capitulation.

PSG won the first leg of their Round of 16 by a 4-0 scoreline, but conceded three goals in the last five minutes to lose 6-1 at Barcelona and were eliminated.

According to Mediaset Premium, that has made Verratti rethink his future in France.

The 24-year-old arrived from Pescara in 2012 and is under contract until June 2021 with a reported €80m price-tag.

Because of the cost and his Champions League ambitions, it’s reported Verratti’s likeliest options for next season are Juventus or Bayern Munich.

Verratti has never disguised the fact he has been a Juve supporter since childhood and would relish the chance to play in Serie A.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich would allow a reunion with his former PSG Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

He’d be the ideal replacement for Xabi Alonso, who at the age of 35 has just announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Other clubs interested in Verratti include Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.