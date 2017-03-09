Liveblog: Olympique Lyonnais v Roma

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from tonight’s Europa League clash between Olympique Lyonnais and Roma.

It kicks off at the Stade de Lyon at 20.05 GMT and is the first leg in the Round of 16.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

These are two of the main contenders for the final trophy, having put together crushing victories thus far in the competition.

Lyon dropped down from the Champions League, where they finished third in their group behind Juventus and Sevilla, including a draw in Turin.

In the Round of 32, they beat AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in Holland and 7-1 on home turf.

Roma missed out on the Champions League in the preliminary round, but topped their Europa League group unbeaten and then thrashed Villarreal 4-0 in Spain.

The 1-0 home defeat in the second leg saw a distracted second-string side rest on its laurels.

Lyon have lost four of their last five meetings with Italian teams, drawing the other, so can Roma keep the Italian flag flying in the Europa League?

Live Blog Lyon v Roma, Europa League

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.