Milan closing for end of March?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest have accepted the financial guarantees provided by Sino-Europe Sports for the Milan takeover.

The closing was meant to be last week, but was postponed after investors pulled out at the last minute.

SES provided financial guarantees to assure the money is there for another €100m deposit that is now expected to arrive some time over the weekend or on Monday.

According to news agency Ansa and Sky Sport Italia, Fininvest are satisfied with their inspection of the financial guarantees and have given the all-clear for a postponed closing.

As things stand, the takeover should be completed by the end of March.

