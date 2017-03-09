Gandini: 'Spalletti? Results count'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Umberto Gandini won’t talk about Luciano Spalletti’s future, but “we know how much results count in football.”

The Giallorossi visit Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 tonight. Follow the action as it happens in the Liveblog.

“At least now we have a good opportunity to do the stadium and have made genuine progress,” Gandini told Sky Sport Italia.

Spalletti’s contract expires at the end of the season, so will the Coach be there when the new Stadio della Roma is set to open?

“Three years is a long period, we know how much results count in football and Luciano is the first to underline this aspect. We respect his wishes and won’t discuss the future, but hope to be working with him again.”

Considering the 2-1 home defeat to Napoli in Serie A, is tonight’s clash a last chance saloon for Roma’s season?

“We are still in the running for three tournaments. We lost the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio, but there is a second leg, while we are second in Serie A to a Juventus side that is breaking records.

“Having said all that, the Europa League is an important stage, it’s a trophy that Roma and Italian football are missing, so we hope to do well.

“We have weakness, as does everyone, but we work every day to overcome them.”

