Gabbiadini: 'Miserable at Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini admits he was “miserable” at Napoli, but even he was stunned by the incredible impact at Southampton.

The Italy international has scored six goals in his first four competitive games for the Saints.

“I’ll be honest, even I didn’t expect a start like this,” he smiled on Sky Sport Italia.

“I am in a completely different style of football and everything is different here, from the city to my teammates. I didn’t think this would happen.

“I have to thank all my teammates and the Coach, who have been extraordinary and really helped me. The important thing is to give my all to make the fans happy.”

It’s a far cry from his time at Napoli, when Gabbiadini was used sparingly and out of position.

“I could not carry on like that. I finished games and felt really sad, because I didn’t feel that I was involved. When I left, I told them I simply had to change.

“I had to prove to myself that I was still capable of playing football!”

