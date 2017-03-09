EL: Roma crumble in Lyon thriller

Roma recovered from a poor start to lead 2-1 at half-time, but crumbled after the break for a 4-2 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

This was the first leg of the Round of 16 between two of the contenders for the Europa League, as the Giallorossi eliminated Villarreal

Radja Nainggolan had the first chance after five minutes, his ferocious right-foot strike from the edge of the box stinging the gloves of Anthony Lopes, then Mohamed Salah handled on the rebound.

Moments later Edin Dzeko rolled across from the left and Salah peeled off his marker, but ballooned over the bar from 14 yards.

However, Lyon opened the scoring with their first foray forward. Mathieu Valbuena’s free kick was flicked on for Mactour Diakhaby at full stretch from close range.

The hosts threatened a second, but Valbuena fired straight at Juan Jesus, then Dzeko’s free header was over from a Salah chipped cross.

Roma got back on level terms when Diakhaby went from hero to villain, as his stumble allowed Salah to go clear on goal and nutmeg Anthony Lopes. It was the Egyptian’s first Europa League goal since September.

Salah also sent Kevin Strootman clear on goal, but Jeremy Morel got a decisive block and from the corner Nainggolan’s shot was charged down. Another corner was kept in play by Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi’s cross found a Federico Fazio header to turn the game around completely.

The hosts will likely be fined, as fans hurled numerous objects at De Rossi when he was waiting to take a corner.

Alisson comfortably smothered a Maxime Gonalons snapshot and Valbuena free kick.

Straight after the restart, Lyon got back on level terms, as Corentin Tolisso – a transfer target for Juventus – smashed in from the D after a good quick passing move.

Roma could’ve gone in front again on the counter, but Strootman’s angled drive was beaten away by Lopes and Dzeko didn’t follow up the rebound. A poor Gonalons pass then went straight to Dzeko, but he hesitated and the shot from the edge of the box was deflected.

Lopes misjudged a Nainggolan cross, but desperately scrambled it back under control before Salah could pounce. Alisson was at full stretch for a fingertip save on the Gonalons daisy-cutter and Salah tested Lopes at the near post, as it was end to end stuff.

Alisson had to make two stunning reaction saves in quick succession on Lacazette’s screamer from outside the box and fingertipping a Valbuena curler over the bar.

However, the Brazilian goalkeeper was beaten when substitute Nabil Fekir was allowed a mazy run in the penalty area and curled low into the far bottom corner.

Luciano Spalletti waited until the 82nd minute to make his first substitution, but Roma were visibly tired as the game wore on. Tolisso again drilled wide and Kostas Manolas risked a second yellow card for his mistimed tackle on the edge of the box, while Emerson Palmieri stung Lopes’ gloves.

However, Roma were hanging on and losing intensity, until at the 92nd minute Lacazette hit a rocket into the near top corner from the edge of the penalty area, something Alisson could do nothing about.

Lyon 4-2 Roma

Diakhaby 8 (L), Salah 20 (R), Fazio 33 (R), Tolisso 47 (L), Fekir 74 (L), Lacazette 92 (L)

Olympique Lyonnais: Lopes; Rafael (Jallet 46), Mammana (Fekir 71), Diakhaby, Morel; Gonalons, Tousart, Tolisso; Ghezzal (Cornet 76), Lacazette, Valbuena

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, De Rossi (Paredes 82), Strootman, Emerson Palmieri; Salah, Nainggolan (Perotti 84); Dzeko (El Shaarawy 93)

Ref: Taylor (ENG)

