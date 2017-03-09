Lacazette: 'This is Lyon's level'

By Football Italia staff

Alexandre Lacazette believes Lyon “proved ourselves” by fighting back to beat Roma 4-2, but “need to improve our defending.”

The hosts had taken the lead, then were trailing 2-1 at the break in the Europa League Round of 16, first leg tie.

“I think we proved ourselves throughout the game and this is our level. If we didn’t prove it in the first half, that was our mistake,” Lacazette told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are positive for the four goals that we scored, not for the two we conceded.

“I was compensated for all my efforts, as the team needed me to work for the defence as well and I am tired, but it paid off with the win and a goal too.

“We have to improve in our defending, certainly, and it’s not easy to face down the Roma strikers, but I am happy with our performance.”

