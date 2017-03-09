Massara: 'Critical moment for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Ricky Massara concedes they are in “the first really critical moment of the season” after losing 4-2 to Lyon in the Europa League.

“It’s a defeat that hurts because we deserved our first half lead and had created very different expectations for the second half,” Massara told Roma TV.

“It was end to end and we didn’t finish off our chances, whereas Lyon made the most of their talented individuals who created some very good goals.”

Having lost the first leg of this Europa League tie 4-2 and the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final 2-0 to Lazio, Roma must mount spectacular comebacks.

“That’s going to have to be the case. The first leg results also allow our opponents to prepare for the next games in a relaxed way and can focus on the counter-attack.

“We’ve got to start thinking about the comebacks now. We’ve got the resources to build something important here. Lyon did well to take their chances and we did not. We knew it was going to be tough, and that proved to be the case, but we also know that we are capable of turning this around.

“We need the fans to come together and try to help the team, which is going through a difficult time, the first really critical moment of the season.

“We want all our fans to help create this result and are convinced we can do it together.”

