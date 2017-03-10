Post new comment

Roma had the game in their hands, then threw it away in the second half. Andrea Tallarita examines another capitulation.

All the way until the end of the first half, I was gloating at the thought of linking back to my preview and being able to say, 'I told you so'.

Let's take a look at what I wrote: “Even if [Alexandre] Lacazette can score a goal, there is every reason to believe that Roma should return two.” And indeed, the Giallorossi had returned from trailing 0-1 to leading 2-1.

I also wrote: “All that Roma have to do is show up, keep a careful eye on Lacazette, and wait for the French to falter – which they will do, at some stage.” Sure enough, Mactour Diakhaby slipped and fell backwards like a kid on roller-skates asked to hold a Great Dane on a leash, and Mohamed Salah was handed the perfect opportunity to score a goal.

In short, everything was going wonderfully, and even the usually splenetic Luciano Spalletti looked like he was about to tip tap into the changing rooms honking a Frank Sinatra song. And then the second half happened.

A 3-2 would have been an acceptable result to take home, but a 4-2 represents a whole different challenge for the return leg. What went wrong?

Spalletti, after weeks of denial, seems to have had an illumination: “We got tired towards the end,” he finally admitted. You could tell the journalist was dying to ask why, that being the case, he had to wait until the 82nd minute for the first substitution – but grace, compassion and a very belated Christmas spirit prevailed.

Fatigue is certainly an issue – just look at the team's collective nose-dive after the hour mark – but it only accounts for the decline of their midfield. The trouble for the Lupi is that their defence and attack are also distinctly underperforming compared to where they were in January – and the explanation there is certainly not lack of depth.

Let's start with the defence. At one point between December and January, Roma had gone seven games with conceding a total of two goals. Now consider their last seven outings: Roma conceded none to Fiorentina and Crotone, then one to Torino and Inter, then two to Lazio and Napoli, and now four to Lyon. I'm not a statistician but this doesn't strike me as a positive trend.

Exactly what's going wrong is hard to assess, although perhaps there is a tactical element to the problem. One of the reasons Roma's defence held out so well was that it cushioned the defensive trio with an extra trio of defensive midfielders. Radja Nainggolan was formally fielded as a trequartista, but in fact he acted as a mediano with licence to roam.

But for several weeks now, Nainggolan has been pushing forwards more and more, even overlapping with the wingers. It's hard to say whether he's been given different instructions or whether he no longer has the breath to return to the defence, but the centre of the Giallorossi backline is nowhere near as watertight as it was, and this may have to do with the Ninja's decreasing presence.

Lyon played a stupendous attacking game, even by their standards, but Roma should have done much better than they did. They kept being caught out by the intense passing combinations of the French, and the markers often lost their men (including on the first goal – so no, it's not just fatigue). It's hard to believe that two months ago this same team would have allowed four goals, even against such a strong side.

And then there's the attack. Edin Dzeko's incredible performances were impossible to adequately explain, so it's equally hard to explain why he's no longer scoring. It can't be that other teams have 'figured him out', not when a party from a whole different league succeeds in locking him down on their first go.

It may be – sad as this may sound – that the Big Bosnian was simply overperforming for a while, and that he is now returning to his mean. He isn't playing below standards, he's just going to back to normal. That certainly doesn't sound promising for the remainder of the season, but I was wrong about Lyon, so let's hope I'm wrong about this too.

With not only the midfield, but also the defence and the attack slowly coming apart, it looks like Roma are victims of a gradual involution. Perhaps this isn't just fatigue, but a systemic problem, one which involves a combination of tactics, individual performances, physical condition and possibly other X factors like mentality.

There is still plenty of room to salvage the season, especially as the schedule turns a little less brutal. This should give Spalletti an opportunity to rotate his players (maybe a minute or two earlier than the 80th next time).

I stand by my arguments in the preview: even against such an exuberant Lyon, the club from the Eternal City only have to be themselves. They must play how they know, and wait for the French to leave a window of opportunity. A two-goal lead can be undone, but only if the boys in red and yellow go back to being themselves.

