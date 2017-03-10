Inter edging closer to Berardi

By Football Italia staff

Inter are said to be moving closer to the signing of Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have an agreement with the player’s agent, and will now move on to an attempt to convince the club to allow the 22-year-old to leave.

With 56 goals and 36 assists in 149 matches for the Reggio Emilia outfit, Berardi has become a hot prospect for the biggest sides in Serie A.

The player is said to have turned down a move to Juventus last summer, with the Old Lady holding an option on the player at the time. Now the report states that such an agreement has expired, leaving the door open for Inter to move in.

With a further season with Sassuolo under his belt, Berardi is said to be ready to move on, as Inter owners the Suning group move to create a squad made up of more Italian players.

