NEWS
Friday March 10 2017
Palermo seek to appoint Ranieri
By Football Italia staff

Palermo are reportedly looking to bring in former Leicester City Coach Claudio Ranieri.

The Rosanero have appointed former radio and TV personality Paul Baccaglini as President, with an Anglo-Italian takeover almost complete .

According to Corriere dello Sport, the new ownership seek to appoint Ranieri but such an operation will not be simple.

Current Coach Diego Lopez is under contract until 2018, and his side remain favourites for relegation, sitting seven points away from safety.

Wage demands may also prove to be a sticking point, with the high-profile boss having been sacked from the Premier League winning side.

Ranieri has experience of taking sides from Serie B to Italy’s top division, having done so with both Cagliari and Fiorentina.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies