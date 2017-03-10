Conte to reunite with Candreva?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are said to be considering a €30m summer bid for Inter winger Antonio Candreva.

Coach Antonio Conte worked closely with the player during his stint with the Italian national team, and is said to be keen to bring the 30-year-old on board with the Blues.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri would let the player leave for such a high fee, though no formal offers have been made.

Candreva has spent just one season at San Siro, having arrived from Lazio for around €22m last summer, and there were reports that Chelsea made a similar attempt for the player in January.

This scenario would seem more plausible should Domenico Berardi arrive in the summer, with reports suggesting that an agreement with the player’s agent is already in place.

