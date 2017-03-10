Pellegrini wanted by top sides

By Football Italia staff

Four top sides in Serie A and the Premier League will reportedly do battle for Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, both Inter and Juventus on the peninsula – along with Chelsea and Manchester City in England – are keen to capture the player’s signature.

The 20-year-old has attracted attention with an impressive campaign, establishing himself as a first-team regular after deputising for the injured Davide Biondini and Francesco Magnanelli.

Here he has scored five goals and providing four assists from 18 starts in the centre of midfield for the Neroverdi, after appearing just 13 times from a starting position last term.

A Roma youth product, the Giallorossi are said to have a buyback option on their homegrown talent, but the report suggests that his former side may not make the push to sign him.

