Bologna players in nightclub faux-pas

By Football Italia staff

Four Bologna players face sanctions from the club as they were spotted in a nightclub by fans at 1.30am.

Adam Masina, Mrios Oikonomou, Erick Pulgar and Federico Viviani were reportedly at the Giostra nightclub, with the club said to be furious at the situation.

Roberto Donadoni's side are in turmoil after scoring just one point after a 7-1 defeat to Napoli on February 4th.

Although the incident occurred four days before their match with Sassuolo on Sunday – and well before a 12.30PM training session the following day – Gazzetta dello Sport report that the players are set to receive official sanctions.

With supporters set to boycott Sunday’s match, such a faux-pas couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the Rossoblu.

