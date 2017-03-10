Badelj: 'I may stay at Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj admits that he may stay with the club, after speculation pointed towards a move away.

After frequent talk from his agent over possible transfers to Milan and Inter, the 28-year-old apologised for the comments from his representative.

"I thought the market for a few minutes, last summer," the Croatian admitted to Corriere dello Sport.

"I can obviously only answer for myself, not for others. I understand that people think or have thought about certain things or that I want to find excuses to justify a season that has not always been brilliant.

"I honestly only thought about the transfer market a few times. Anyway, it was only during last summer, for a few moments. Then I stopped.

"Several media outlets have spoken about my situation and when that happens you end up talking about it too much.

"I am not one who often speaks with the press. In August I had this I thought, but after I dismissed it I only thought about always giving my best on the pitch. I’ve never thought about the transfer market again."

Viola fans have been upset by constant speak in the Press from the player's agent, so what does Badelj have to say to this?

"I know and I'm sorry. The fact is that he and the club had to clarify the situation immediately and instead he went over and over matters, and this did not help.

"I still have a contract until 2018 with Fiorentina and I have always said that I’m fine here.

"Therefore I won’t exclude the fact that I might stay. We hope that the club and my agent will come together to clarify the situation."

