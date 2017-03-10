Badelj: 'Teammates too slack'

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badlej reveals controversial thoughts on his Fiorentina teammates, who 'ease up', leaving the side 'in trouble'.

After apologising for comments over transfers by his agent, Badelj went on to discuss the current state of the team, including the collapse against Borussia Monchengladbach.

"We are a good team but not to the levels of Real or Barcelona," the Croatian continued in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

"I’ve had enough of the fact that some of us... ease up and we end up in trouble.

"Last year we started the matches by quickly by going 1-0 up and this gave us strength and conviction. This year, we started the season without clarity and this has come to weigh heavy on us."

How does Badelj reflect on their disastrous Europa League exit, when Fiorentina lost at home after being 3-0 up on aggregate?

"We often think about that game. They were not stronger than us. In fact we were able to go two goals up and were on the verge of a third.

"Before the break, however, came the penalty and that’s when everything changed. At 2-1 we said we have to take control of the first 10-15 minutes of the second half.

"Unfortunately soon after, they got the second goal – again on a set piece – as well as the next two and everything collapsed. There is no excuse, the shame is ours alone and no one else’s. We have to live with it and move on."

The 28-year-old arrived in Italy back in 2014 with Fiorentina, but what does he think about Serie A?

"The standard of Italian football is increasing, but it takes time and patience, as was demonstrated in the past. It is important that young talents remain in Italy and do not leave, because that is how you grow your own football.

"For me and my countrymen it is normal to have left Croatia, we did it to further our career but also to improve our standard of living. If I were Italian I would never leave this country."

Compatriot Nikola Kalinic plays alongside Badelj with the Viola, but what does he think about the striker having turned down a move to China?

"Kalinic made a great start here and continues to have a great desire play in a serious league.

"If he was 32 or 33 he could have gone to China but instead Nikola has not yet turned 30, and above is even an 'animal' who wants to eat everything.

"Football is our life, we have already earned quite a lot and Italy is wonderful."

