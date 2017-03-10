Hart: 'I'll go where I'm wanted'

By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart insists he will 'move where he's wanted' this summer and doesn't exclude a permanent move abroad.

The 29-year-old has been on loan with Torino this season, and are said to want the Englishman to say.

This may prove to be difficult due to a large transfer fee and wage demands, but Hart confirmed that he would not be returning to Manchester any time soon.

"I’d say I’m pretty much surplus to requirements at my parent club at the moment," Hart told the BBC’s Premier League Show.

"I want to play football, I love to play football. If that opportunity’s not going to be given there then I’m going to have to look elsewhere and I may have to make somewhere else my home.

"I don’t know where my future lies, in terms of time-wise, because I’ve certainly had no communication with anyone.

"The best thing that I can do is work hard, do my best for Torino, do my best when I represent my country and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.

"I love the Premier League but I wouldn’t say it’s top of my wishlist. Top of my wishlist is to play for a club that wants me to be their goalkeeper.

Although disappointed about clerly not being wanted by Pep Guardiola, Hart insists that the problem wasn't personal.

"I want to say it was really bad but it wasn’t because I kind of saw it coming. You just pick up vibes and it certainly wasn’t a surprise to me.

"I’d love to have stayed and fought and showed what I could do but I don’t have that time, especially as a goalkeeper. You can’t come off the bench for 10 minutes and prove your worth, you’re either in or you’re out.

"I’m all up for a fight - I’ll fight my corner all day - but if you’re not going to win then there’s no point in fighting, especially someone as powerful as that at Manchester City.

"I know it’s nothing personal on me, he’s not that kind of guy. He didn’t do it to ruin my life. He did it because he thought that was what was right for him to win as a manager.

"I had to look elsewhere and here I am."

